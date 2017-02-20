A new company model in Sweden without bosses

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.20

From Sweden, a horizontal business model. Welcome to Crisp, a small consulting business that has eliminated Executives and Managers. For three reasons: lessen the pressure on workers, encourage creativity and initiative, and make the company’s beaurocratic practices go quicker. This way, everyone at Crisp is 100% independent and can initiate anything and can also make important decisons. From choosing the company logo to planning the entire meeting and conference schedule. Unless, really delicate issues need to be addressed, like moving the company to a new location. In these cases, the person launching the idea has to discuss it with the entire staff. In addition, each person has the right to make suggestions and proposals in company meetings. And, better yet, each individual is free to make mistakes. With the implicit understanding that, the team is included in finding a solution. A unique and innovative model, of course. But there are some doubts about its applicability to larger contexts, such as multinationals, where effective corporate communication and organization is dependent on a rigid hierarchy,