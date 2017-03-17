A new blood test can detect autism years earlier

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.17

The first-of-its-kind blood test for autism that could detect the disorder years earlier with 98% accuracy. The new method is the first to analyze metabolic biomarkers that come before behavioral changes. Researchers from the New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute used blood sample data collected at Arkansas Children’s Hospital from 83 three- to 10-year-olds with autism and 76 without the condition. They found clear evidence children with autism have altered levels of FOCM (folate-dependent one-carbon metabolism) and TS (transsulfuration) – and that this could be detected in a blood test. With the help of advanced modelling and statistical analysis tools, the metabolic data allowed the researchers to correctly classify 97.6 and 96.1 percent of the autistic and ‘neurotypical’ children, respectively. Previous research has revealed certain differences in metabolic processes among autistic children. But researchers have struggled to translate these into new diagnostic tools. The breakthrough could also lead to new treatments for the disorder by targeting chemicals the test measures.