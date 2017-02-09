A new awareness raising video on low vision and its impact

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.09

According to estimates, 2% of Europeans are visually impaired and 90% of these have low or reduced vision. However, to date, little attention has been paid to this segment of the population, the majority of which are elderly citizens. Which explains why the European Blind Union has just completed a video for demonstrating the impact that this deficit has on the daily lives of many individuals. In addition to this initiative, a document has been published that contains guidelines for the creation of printed material that can be easily read, also by those who have some degree of visual impairment. National initiatives such as a special toolkit for this special category are also in the works.