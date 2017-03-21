A new app offers accessible workouts for people with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.21

A video-based app called CPF Challenge allows people with different motor abilities and disabilities do workouts according to their individual needs. Most of the fitness apps cater to people who are physically able in the conventional sense. This app is part of a dedicated fundraiser challenge created by the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, a nonprofit supporting people with cerebral palsy through research and innovation. On the app, Nike master trainer Isabelle Derond demonstrates each exercise for those without limited mobility. People with cerebral palsy demonstrate adapted versions of the exercise to accommodate varying abilities. Participants who don’t have the physical ability to exercise can invite friends to complete the challenge on their behalf through the app.