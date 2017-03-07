A new app designed to treat eating disorders

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.07

An app, Recovery Record, has helped bring eating disorder treatment mobile. It lets users record what you eat and how you feel afterward, which allows users to ‘become experts’ on their symptoms. Partnered with the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), the app offers each user personalized guidance from clinicians. In fact, it links patients to a clinician who can monitor behaviors, thoughts and feelings so that the user becomes an expert in their own eating problem. Experts say some people in need of help may be more comfortable texting than seeking treatment in person. Recovery Record is hardly the first of its kind – it is part of a growing trend, following other apps like Rise Up + Recover, recoveryBox and Eating D.