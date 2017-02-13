A new anti-choking device to use when Heimlich manoeuvre fails

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.13

‘LifeVac‘ is a plunger-like device to use as a last resort when all other traditional methods to help a choking victim have not worked.The vision of LifeVac came from a story that Arthur Lih, founder and president of LifeVac heard of a woman devastated in a hospital following the death of her young son. The reason for his death was that a grape had gotten lodged in his windpipe and the Heimlich maneuver failed. Once he heard the story, he set out to invent an apparatus that could clear an airway of a choking victim and save lives. On March, 2016 the American Journal of Emergency Medicine has published an independent study documenting the effectiveness of this device in removing an obstruction from a blocked airway. “This was a significant moment in our quest to reduce the number of choking deaths each year and validates what we at LifeVac already knew. The LifeVac should be used as a last resort in a choking emergency or when the Heimlich Maneuver cannot be used,” said Lih.