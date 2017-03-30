A microchip allows paralyzed man to move his arm with his mind

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.30

A paralysed man has regained the ability to move his arm and hand thanks to breakthrough technology that harnesses the power of thought. A cycling accident left Bill Kochevar unable to move from the shoulders down for eight years. But the 56-year-old is now able to feed himself in his wheelchair, using a microchip in his brain that reads his thoughts and translates them into instructions to his muscles. thanks to another 36 electrodes implanted in muscle. The system allows Kochevar to extend his arm and grab onto objects. He’s even figured out how to scratch his nose with the aid of a mind-controlled arm support. In one test, US scientists revealed he was able to scoop forkfuls of mashed potato from a bowl. He is the first quadriplegic in the world to have arm and hand movement restored by the system. The breakthrough, reported in The Lancet, offers hope of a treatment for millions of other paralysed people.