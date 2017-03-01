A look at U.S.’s historically black colleges and universities

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.01

Howard University will celebrate its 150th anniversary on March 2. Founded in 1867, the Washington, D.C., university has become one of the largest historically black colleges in the U.S. Prior to the Civil War, higher education opportunities were virtually nonexistent for nearly all black Americans. In the years following the war, more colleges sprang up to meet the educational needs of the newly freed black population. Congress defines a historically black college or university (HBCU) as a school “established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans.” According to a Pew Research Center analysis today, there are 101 HBCUs across the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In fall 2015, the combined total enrollment of all HBCUs was 293,000, compared with 234,000 in 1980. Although these schools were established to serve black students, HBCUs have long enrolled students of all races and ethnicities – a trend that has become more prevalent over the years. The percentage of HBCU students who were either white, Hispanic, Asian or Pacific Islander, or Native American was 17% in 2015, up from 13% in 1980.