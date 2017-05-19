A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexia

A leading manager despite ADHD and dyslexiaby Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.19
Despite the fact that he is hyperactive and suffers from dyslexia sixty-year-old Selim Bassoul, is the manager of one of the largest companies in America, Middleby Corporation. He rarely writes emails and reports, does not use Facebook nor Linkedin and takes part in few exhausting meetings. How does he manage to head his company so brilliantly? By exploiting his very condition. A condition that has allowed him to develop two winning strategies. The first. Closely monitor his employee’s work. Instead of being stuck to his PC for hours, impossible for someone who exhibits the restlessness and impatience typical of ADHD sufferers, Selim is always moving between divisions, offices and warehouses. Behaviour that ensures he is better and more quickly aware of problems to be resolved. The second. A network of collaborators. As Selim finds it difficult to read and write, his staff manage the details of his daily agenda. Thus allowing him to focus on essential areas, reducing meeting times and PC-related stress.
