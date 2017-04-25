A kit that helps teachers in France discuss disability

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.25

How should one discuss the theme of disability in class? Now teachers in France have a special kit to help them decide the best answer to this question. The kit proposed by ONISEP, “Disability and an inclusive school” (downloadable online) is a new instrument dedicated to teaching professionals, to help them discuss diversity in their classroom as represented by students with handicaps. There are 8 modules that offer different activities and experiences to coordinate with various support materials: slides, quizzes, videos. Which can help students get an introduction to sign language, for example, or to wheelchair basketball. But, that’s not all. The module called “The culture of disability and citizenship” encourages kids to think about the lives of individuals with disabilities throughout the world, and throughout history. While, “Discover Career Paths” invites students to invent a job opportunity centered around providing assistance to individuals with disabilities. “Total Access“, on the other hand, allows them to find mobile apps for the blind or visually impaired.