A husband who leaves an ill wife could pay a high price

A husband who leaves an ill wife could pay a high priceby Roberta Lunghini - 2017.05.08
In Italy, a man who leaves an ill wife is obligated to pay for damages. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Naples that sentenced a man to pay the survivors of his ex-wife an amount for damages. This sentence was given due to the fact that the husband had decided to leave his wife at the most difficult time of her life, when she “needed to fight the illness, that at only 37 years old, caused her death.” The amount that the man was ordered to pay was quite significant: €37,000 (of which €30,000 for morale damage and €7,000 for damage to the couple’s patrimony). This because of not providing the moral and material assistance promised at the altar.
