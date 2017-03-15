A hockey star throws away success in the name of her transsexuality

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.15

Throwing away years of sacrifices, fame and glory to follow one’s natural instinct. This is what did Hailey Browne, a well-known hockey star, the first active professional American athlete who came out as a transsexual. She was born a female baby but she’s always felt a man inside. On her ice skates and with her incredibly force to score a goal by maneuvering precisely the puck, she joined the list of the best female hockey players in the USA. To the point she became the diamond point of her team, the Buffalo Beauts. But now, only 23 years old, she’s decided to put aside her talent to come out and undergo a hormone therapy before surgery that will turn her into a man, that’s her main desire. So, she’ll enter the operating theatre as an acclaimed hockey star and will exit it as an ordinary citizen, ready to start a new life.