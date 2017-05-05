A hi-tech solution for locating individuals with Alzheimer’s in Japan

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.05.05

An ultra-tech device that helps Japanese citizens find an individual with Alzheimer’s who is lost somewhere in the city. The device has been tested with success in the city of Kitakyushu. Service company ALSOK developed the product, Mimamori Tag, that is different from the uncomfortably large bracelets or GPS gadgets already on the market, in that it is a small, plastic item that can easily be placed in a pocket, shoe, or wallet/purse. It is connected to an app that the caregiver has downloaded onto a Smartphone, that facilitates location of the individual through the geolocation function of bluetooth. Once located, the individual’s position is then broadcast to family members and healthcare operators. Distribution of this program is predicted for the summer of 2017.