A guide for guests with special needs to travel to Disney World

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.08

When Amy Schinner realized there wasn’t a comprehensive guide for guests with special needs to travel to Disney World, she decided she needed to write one. The mother of 19-year-old son Ben, who has autism, looked at the different guides to Walt Disney World and I realized there were books for many reasons, including the single person’s guide. “Mouse Ears for Everyone: A Guide to Walt Disney World for Guests with Special Needs” is packed with information and tips for traveling to Disney World with a focus on needs for people with disabilities, including accessibility, sensory issues, dietary needs, emotional health, medical concerns, visual and hearing impairments as well as developmental disabilities. The book is organized in a similar fashion to many Disney guides. There are chapters for choosing a hotel, preparing for the trip, traveling and a chapter for each park.