A good teacher encourages to pursue studies

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.30

Children from families with limited education have strongest long-term response to teacher encouragement, and are more likely to progress to university as a result. A truth emerged from a study carried out at the University of Cambridge about the influence that teachers have on student’s choices. According to results, young people from less advantaged backgrounds who are encouraged by their teacher to go on studying are more likely (64%) than their peers who do not receive any advice (52%) to enroll in colleges and universities. Figures that show how the role of teacher is still crucial in social mobility.