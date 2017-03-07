A good sex life makes you more productive at work

by Editorial Staff - 2017.03.07

Sex has social, emotional and physiological benefits and it is important to make it a priority if you want to do a better job at work. According to researchers at Oregon State University, authors of a study published in the Journal of Management, the people who have a good sex life are happier and more productive at work. Researchers arrived at this conclusion by asking a group of married employees to answer a survey twice a day for two weeks. The study found that men and women experienced, in equal measure, the positive effects of good lovemaking, the effects of which seemed to last at least 24 hours, according to the researchers.