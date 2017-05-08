A girl with autism is a show stopper at singer Fiordaliso’s concert

by Mariangela Celiberti - 2017.05.08

An emotional performance that obtained almost seven thousand views on Facebook. “La Rosa Blu” chorus, promoted by Italian association Anfass*, in Atessa, a municipality in the province of Chieti, Italy, made up of kids with disabilities and their parents, exhibited together with Italian singer Fiordaliso, who was performing nearby. The performance proved once again that talent has no limits and goes well beyond any disabililty. One particular girl with autism, Melania, stole the hearts of the public with her special voice. “It’s beautiful when you can put a smile on someone’s face when possible” explained Fiordaliso. “But, quite honestly, they are the ones who gave me a gift, and Melania is truly wonderful. She really moved me”.

*Anfass ( Italy’s association of families having children/family members with intellectual disabilities)