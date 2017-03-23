A genetic test to reveal the age you’ll likely develop Alzheimer’s disease

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.23

A genetic test that can warn you of the age at which you are likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. The test can predict, with around 90% accuracy; a person’s risk of developing dementia at any given age – based on their genes – and identify individuals likely to get the disease 10-15 years earlier than others. In a new study published in the journal PLOS Medicine. scientists said the test used a large database of more than 70,000 people patients with Alzheimer’s disease including people in England and normal elderly controls to create the risk score. This result – called a polygenic score – was then checked on an independent sample to see how accurate the scores were. The test is based on 33 genetic variations, of which two – called APOE variants – have a big role to play in triggering Alzheimer’s, while the other 31 have much smaller roles, but can combine to increase the genetic risk. The risk score was found to predict with 90% accuracy the age at which patients had already contracted Alzheimer’s disease when tested against a group of diagnosed Alzheimer’s patients.