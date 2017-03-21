A free hot-line for immigrants in Italy who are victims of racism during soccer practice

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.03.21

Young immigrants in Italy who are victims of insults at sports practice can now have an important support. The project called Sportantenne, was created by the Italian sports union and Unar, the national office in Italy that addresses racial discrimination. It was launched in 16 cities throughout the country in these last weeks, on occasion of the International Day Against Racism, on March 21st. The initiative allows victims or their parents, or anyone who has witnessed an episode of racism in sports clubs, training schools, or on the field, to call the hot-line which will be made available for each municipality. In addition, there will be an 800 number of Unar: 800901010. There will be an email address made available for those who prefer that way of communicating. In any event, all communication will be answered by qualified operators who will facilitate the necessary procedures for reporting the episode and will ensure that victims are protected adequately. Cities adhering to the program are: Alessandria, Matera, Bergamo, Bolzano, Caserta, Ferrara, Firenze, Torino, Giarre, Macerata, Nuoro, Roma, Taranto, Terni, Trento, Vicenza.