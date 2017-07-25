A film helps little kids understand deafness

A film helps little kids understand deafnessby Annalisa Lista - 2017.07.25
When they discover that two of their three children are deaf, Alberto and Luisa experience a profound crisis. They fight and can’t seem to get along, because Giulia and Carlotta’s disability has disoriented them. Only after they meet with specialists and have time to reflect on many things, the family is able to overcome their fears and find peace: ultimately having their children receive cochlear implants. Dentro il silenzio, the latest film by Pino Sondelli, presented at the Giffoni Film Festival 2017 (14-22 July) tells this story. The idea – explained the director – came to mind after he had visited the department for prosthetic surgery for infantile deafness at the pediatric hospital, Santobono of Naples, an experience that really touched him.
