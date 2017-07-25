A film helps little kids understand deafness

Related:

Michele raps about having Duchenne dystrophy Toro Seduto (Sitting Bull) is what he insists upon being called, even if he is in a wheelchair. Michele Sanguine, is 32 years old and he has Duchenne dystrophy. This does not, however, keep him from living a full life. Which is evident in his first release, ‘Proteina’, un rap Read More.

Italians who are deaf now have a complete online about resource just for them Italy now has a city for the deaf. A website filled with information specifically for deaf users. The country’s national office for deaf citizens, the Ente Nazionale Sordi, has just announced this most recent initiative and has made it available online. The enormous internet-based container is filled with documents divided Read More.

What about falling in love with a disabled person Sarah, a 28-year-old American girl, knew a tetraplegic 30-year-old boy called Luca on the internet and they fell in love. While Marco is Lorenza’s husband. She is a mother in the wheelchair and former top model from Ravenna. Emiliano and Chiara met in 2012 on the Mugello circuit and had Read More.

Double hand transplant gives little Zion a new life A US boy who made history as the world's first child to have a double hand transplant is now swinging a baseball bat well. It is two years since Zion Harvey, who is now 10, was given new hands, and his doctors say they are amazed by and incredibly proud of Read More.

The road is clear for the Deaflympics 2017 The Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey have begun. The event, now in its 23rd year will run from July 18 to 30, 2017. Participants include about 5 thousand athletes from 90 nations. These races are not included in the traditional Paralympic Games due to the length of time the event has Read More.