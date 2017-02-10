A dysfunction in brain stem behind aggressiveness in autistic people

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.02.10

It’s a less developed part of the brain the cause of impulsiveness in children with autism. A truth come to light thanks to researchers at the Brigham Young University. Who, after examining MRIs of two groups of children with ASD, the first less aggressive than the second, found that in the first group the stem volume was smaller. The brain stem is really involved in autonomic activities — breathing, heart rate, staying awake. If it doesn’t work as it should, it causes excessive arousal. Another step in autism research to find the best treatments to boost the quality of life in people with this disorder.