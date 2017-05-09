A dose of cannabis a day can keep senility away in the elderly

A dose of cannabis a day can keep senility away in the elderlyby Editorial Staff - 2017.05.09
In small doses, marijuana could rejuvenate the brain, slowing down the usual cognitive decline that sets in as we age. This hypothesis was tested in a recent study conducted on older mice, published in Nature Medicine. The research team at University of Bonn observed mice who had been given regular, low doses of THC, one of the principle, active ingredients of cannabis, and benifts to the memory and cognitive abilities the animals were evident. For the German researchers, cannabis stimulates the endocannabinoid system, a complex endogeneous cell communication system, that becomes increasingly inactive in mice and humans as senility advances. Quite the contrary for young people, however, where it has been demonstrated that the prolonged and regular use of cannabis at elevated doses can damage the memory.
Mexico joins countries who authorize marijuana for therapeutic useThe House of Representatives in Mexico have just given their approval for medical and scientific use of cannabis. The new regulation was approved this Friday, with 301 voting in favor, and 88 against, with 2 abstentions. The official announcement declared that with this reform, marijuana will be removed from the Read More...
5 lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivativesWhile use of marijuana for therapeutic reasons is becoming more widespread throughout the world, there are a number of lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivatives. Here are 5 of them: 1. Tampons for mestrual cramps. A California company sells cannabis in the form of tampons to alleviate mestrual cramping. Read More...
Video-testimonial in favor of therapeutic cannabis“I am able to feel better only because for the last two years, the region of Tuscany gives me marijuana and it completely eliminates my spasms”. These are the words of Davide Trentini, who battled multiple sclerosis since ’93. He tells his story in a video recorded in Switzerland, where Read More...
Vending machines to buy marijuanaA new line of super high-tech weed vending machines debuted at the NAMAOneShow this week. American Green, the company behind the tech, are calling the new machines the world’s most sophisticated vending system. Customers looking for a fix will need a smartphone to use the machines — they can only Read More...
In USA marijuana is competing with ChiantiFrom wine connoiseur to sommelier of marijuana.This is the new professional career path among gourmet. And American entrepreneur Philip Wolf is paving the way in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is now legal. His Cultivating Spirits is launching private dinners at peoples’ homes with a trained chef, who will discuss the proper “menu” Read More...
In Uruguay cannabis is being sold along with alcohol and cigarettesUruguay’s government has given the definitive green light for the sale of cannabis for recreational use, in pharmacies, as of July 2017. For now, 16 pharmacies have signed up for being able to sell it. But, the number is expected to rise to at least 30 in the next months. Read More...