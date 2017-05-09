A dose of cannabis a day can keep senility away in the elderly

by Editorial Staff - 2017.05.09

In small doses, marijuana could rejuvenate the brain, slowing down the usual cognitive decline that sets in as we age. This hypothesis was tested in a recent study conducted on older mice, published in Nature Medicine. The research team at University of Bonn observed mice who had been given regular, low doses of THC, one of the principle, active ingredients of cannabis, and benifts to the memory and cognitive abilities the animals were evident. For the German researchers, cannabis stimulates the endocannabinoid system, a complex endogeneous cell communication system, that becomes increasingly inactive in mice and humans as senility advances. Quite the contrary for young people, however, where it has been demonstrated that the prolonged and regular use of cannabis at elevated doses can damage the memory.