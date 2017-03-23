A DNA test for smokers to prevent lung cancer

by Maria Luisa La Marca - 2017.03.23

From today, there is one more weapon with which to fight lung cancer. With a simple DNA test taken from the tissue of the nostrils with a small nasal swab, it will be possible to identify if a smoker’s genes are capable of functioning properly for preventing and fighting cancer: in this way, it will be possible to predict the smoker’s risk of developing the disease. Pulmonologist Avrum Spira, Director of the Department of Computational Biomedicine at the University of Boston is author of the study published by the U.S. National Cancer Institute, explains that this minimally invasive test will help avoid the numerous deaths that result due to late diagnosis of lung cancer. Symptoms usually become apparent when the disease is already in advanced stages.