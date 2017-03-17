A digital upgrade for the centuries-old stethoscope

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.17

The stethoscope hasn’t changed much in the past 200 years. No different than in the 17th century, listening to a heartbeat has been a manual process that relies entirely on a doctor’s ear to detect irregularities. ‘Eko Core‘ is a digital stethoscope that amplifies body sounds by 40 times, allowing for better medical screening. It can switch easily between a digital mode (with electronic amplification and recording capability) and a fully analog mode. This works because this device is placed in-line with the tubing and can thereby rely solely on the traditional diaphragms and tubing. With the ‘Eko Core’, the physician can see the heartbeat in wave form on a mobile device as well as hear the sound at an amplified level. Both the visible and audible data can be recorded and easily shared between physicians and hospitals.