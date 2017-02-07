A digital platform helps teachers address gender equality with students

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.07

Teachers have few resources for approaching gender equality in class. Now, in France, schools will be able to take advantage of Matilda, the first collaborative, digital platform that makes educational materials regarding equality between males and females available online. Books, slides, and videos are made available free of charge, to teachers in elementary and high schools who want to address this delicate subject with their students. Curiously, the name of the platform was inspired by Matilda Joslyn Gage, an American feminist, who at the end of the XIX century, brought to the fore, the systematic minimization of the contributions females made to research, and also the fact that their results were often attributed to their male colleagues.