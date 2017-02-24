A diet high in sugar could lead to Alzheimer’s

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.24

Too much sugar can cause Alzheimer’s. We know that diabetes patients are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, but this is the first evidence showing link between sugar and the brain disease. In a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, scientists found a ‘tipping point’ when glucose levels start to inhibit a protein that fights the early stages of Alzheimer’s. In Alzheimer’s abnormal proteins aggregate to form plaques and tangles in the brain which progressively damage the brain and lead to severe cognitive decline. Researchers discovered in the early stages of Alzheimer’s glycation damages an enzyme called MIF (macrophage migration inhibitory factor) which plays a role in immune response and insulin regulation. MIF is involved in the response of brain cells called glia to the build-up of abnormal proteins in the brain during Alzheimer’s disease. It is believed inhibition and reduction of MIF activity caused by glycation could be the ‘tipping point’ in disease progression. It appears that as Alzheimer’s progresses, glycation of these enzymes increases.