A device that immediately translates printed text into Braille

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.08

Six young women, engineering students at MIT, had created the first-ever affordable device that immediately translates printed text into Braille. The idea could prove revolutionary for the blind community, transforming how they read while also creating sorely needed opportunities for children with low or no vision. The students learned through their research that the Braille literacy rate among blind people around the world is discouragingly low, partly because there’s limited technology for Braille and partly because of an increasing reliance on audio technologies. “Our device would really increase people’s access to Braille because it’s portable, and we’re trying to make it affordable as well,” one of them said. “We could potentially increase the Braille literacy rate, which would in turn give people more independence and better employment opportunities.”