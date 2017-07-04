A dedicated website to improve dyslexic university students’ self-esteem

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.07.04

University students can now improve their self-esteem. This is the aim of the counseling program at the University of Bari, in Italy. The program is targeted to all enrolled students, but especially to those who are taking longer than usual to get their degrees, to students with learning disabilities and other difficulties. The university now offers a number of free services and a dedicated website, with which they hope to reduce the number of students who exceed the standard timeframe for earning a degree and those who abandon their studies altogether: students will be assisted during their course of study and will be able to have their special needs met. After an initial welcome interview, students requests will be analyzed and they will then be sent to the appropriate office. It is there that they will receive all instructions for getting the best support possible. For students who are unable to make it to the campus, a Skype interview will be available.