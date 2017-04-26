A contestant with disabilities will compete on the “Island”

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.26

In addition to being glued to their television sets for the presidential election, the French were also crazy about watching Thibaud. He is the first contestant with disabilities to participate in the reality show “The Island, les naufragés“, a very popular TV program that has contestants competing on a remote island. For this 2017 edition, the 29-year old French man with an amputated leg, tells how he decided to try out for the show, almost as a joke. Then, the authors sent word that they wanted him. Despite his prosthesis that weighs almost 5 kg, the young man loves to be outside and to participate in all kinds of sports. A passion that will undoubtedly help him survive on the island, while shouting enthusiastically “having a disability in no way limits me from doing all the things that others can do.”