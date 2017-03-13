A children’s book about babies doing yoga

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.13

Promote family relaxation by giving toddlers the option to try the poses, too. It is the aim of the book ‘Yoga Babies’. The idea is that as children are being read the book, they can have a go at copying the poses seen in the images. The text and illustrations in ‘Yoga Babies’ have been approved by a qualified yoga instructor for children, Marta Simonetti. Written by the English TV presenter Fearne Cotton, “Yoga is such a wonderful activity for all the family and has a hugely calming impact all round,” Cotton said. ‘Yoga Babies’ will be published by Andersen Press as hardback on 7 September 2017.