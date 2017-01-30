A cannabis seed as a symbol of liberalization

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.30

A 10 euro donation, a membership card, and a cannabis seed. That is the membership campaign for Radical Cannabis Club, the new anti-prohibitionist club of the political party, Radicali Italiani. “We decided to send each member of the Radical Cannabis Club a membership card with a marijuana seed, as a symbol of freedom, with the hope that within one year, planting it will no longer be considered a criminal act“, explains secretary, Riccardo Magi. Today, the current law says that I can legally possess a cannabis seed, gift it to someone, send it or sell it. But, as soon as I plant it, water it, and cultivate it, I am punishable under the law. With this awareness campaign, the Radicali want to, above all, put pressure on Parliament to take up the issue again and open discuss it. In fact, in November, they had brought before the Senate a law (representing a popular initiative) for legalizing cannabis and decriminalizing all other substances. With this campaign, they also hope to mobilize the Italian population.