A candid camera for the day-to-day of disabled individuals

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.24

There are 196 young children, adolescents, and adults with motor or multiple disabilities. But having a handicap is not what they have in common. What binds them is their experience at the special, socio-medical center Lecourbe in Paris. And, also the fact that they are protagonists in the film-short, “Corps & mes”, that tells the story of their difficulties and of their extraordinary, interconnected lives while in this unique care facility. Directed by Grégoire Gosset and Loïc Wibaux, the 52-minute documentary shows how sports and recreational activities bring these individuals together for most of their free-time, and allow them to share emotions and lots of laughs as well. Supervised by more than 220 employees and 50 volunteers, the center offers lessons in soccer, table tennis, fencing, swimming, dance and equitation. But that’s not all. Theatre and music lessons are also available. I’d love to “have children, a family”, give concerts”, work to pay for my necessities and pay back my mother”. These are a few of the declarations from individuals interviewed.