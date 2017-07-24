A candid camera for the day-to-day of disabled individuals

A candid camera for the day-to-day of disabled individualsby Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.24
There are 196 young children, adolescents, and adults with motor or multiple disabilities. But having a handicap is not what they have in common. What binds them is their experience at the special, socio-medical center Lecourbe in Paris. And, also the fact that they are protagonists in the film-short, “Corps & mes”, that tells the story of their difficulties and of their extraordinary, interconnected lives while in this unique care facility. Directed by Grégoire Gosset and Loïc Wibaux, the 52-minute documentary shows how sports and recreational activities bring these individuals together for most of their free-time, and allow them to share emotions and lots of laughs as well. Supervised by more than 220 employees and 50 volunteers, the center offers lessons in soccer, table tennis, fencing, swimming, dance and equitation. But that’s not all. Theatre and music lessons are also available. I’d love to “have children, a family”, give concerts”, work to pay for my necessities and pay back my mother”. These are a few of the declarations from individuals interviewed.
When welfare doesn’t help, think about Crowdfunding
An increasing number of disabled people in England are forced to turn towards crowdfunding online to obtain a wheelchair. The massive use of this form of collective funding comes from the rigid rules with which the health system in the UK decides who is eligible to receive financial help for Read More.
Video action games improve dyslexic children’s reading skills
A recent study published in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports reveals that these video games improve not only visual attention, but also verbal memory. The researchers have discovered that improvements in reading speed, following a few hours of playing a typical video action game is due to stimulation of specific Read More.
Parma gives taxi vouchers to the disabled and single women
The initiative started on Monday, July 17 and was organised by the Municipality of Parma to provide taxi vouchers to people with disabilities, single women and people over 65. The project was launched due to the reduced operating schedules of the public transport service during the Summer. The Municipality wants Read More.
With his photos he denounces the consequences of Monsanto
Ghost towns devastated by pollution and generations of children with disabilities. These are just some of the images by the Franco-Venezuelan photographer Mathieu Asselin that you can admire at the Rencontres d'Arles exhibition. A work, which we can undoubtedly define as a denunciation, lasted for five years. During which the Read More.
Many events throughout Italy for the next Dyslexia Week
To emphasize the potentiality of children and young people with Specific Learning Disorders (DSA) rather than their difficulties. Here is the goal of the 2nd edition of the National Dyslexia Week in Italy, organized by the Italian Dislexia Association (AID), which will be held from 2 to 8 October, as Read More.
In fashion world beautiful models don’t need two real legs
Stacy Paris is the first model to walk down the runway who is also a double amputee, having lost both her legs. The 31-year-old British woman had had a necrotizing fascitis in 2009 after a vacation in France that ended up costing her both her legs. But Miss Paris did Read More.