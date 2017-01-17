A call for projects on employment of persons with disabilities

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.17

The European Disability Forum (EDF) would like to invite individuals, organisations, employers, researchers and institutions with projects on employment for persons with disabilities in an open, inclusive and accessible labour market and work environment to submit their applications to present their projects during the relevant session of the conference will take place On 18 February 2017 in Malta, as part of EDF Board meeting. During the conference, an extended 45-minute coffee break will include a “Meet the Projects” session. During this session, EDF members and participants of the conference will be able to move around the room and discover different projects on employment for persons with disabilities. Representatives of these projects will present their activities and interact with participants giving information about the design, implementation and delivery of their projects. In the case that a representative of a project cannot be present, material could be sent to be displayed during the coffee break. More information about applications are available on EDF’s website.