A brilliant comic with Asperger’s Syndrome

A brilliant comic with Asperger’s Syndromeby Angelica Basile - 2017.06.07
Connor McGrath is one of few comics in the world with Asperger’s Syndrome. For this U.S. native, originating from Deering Center, Portland, the pathology never kept him from pursuing a career in theatre, his true passion. Although, it wasn’t always easy: at school, he often found himself in embarrassing situations, seeing has his tendency to always fool around was not always appreciated: he was often unable to appreciate the social consequence of joking inappropriately. For him, it was perfectly natural to see a fun side to everything. To the point that one day, he decided to take advantage of this potential and turn it into a profession. In fact, he has just launched his show, on stages in Lincolns (Portland), that uses his sense of irony to make his pathology, which he has had since birth, the main character. “I do not consider it a disability, but, rather, a different way of looking at the world, that is perfect for comedy, which provides fertile terrain for my personal expression” – he declared.
