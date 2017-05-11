A brilliant 94-year old proves Mark Zuckerberg wrong

by Angelica Basile - 2017.05.11

With 94-years already under his belt, John Goodenough might finally win the Nobel. Thanks to yet another, extraordinary invention: the solid state battery. That for its endurance and low cost, is destined to supplant the one made of ions, the he actually patented in 1980, and that is still being used to run, for example, Smartphones, tablets, and even petrol engines.

An amazing discovery that only goes to show that talent has no age. Not to be taken for granted, considering this era of the fantastic under-30, like Mark Zuckerberg, who with their start-ups and social networks, tend to look down on everyone else. It is not surprising that the father of Facebook himself, in 2007, during an event at Stanford, had the audacity to comment that: “young people are simply more intelligent”. Not exactly an idea that endeared him to everyone, and one for which the then, 22-year-old genious, ultimately apologized. And one that, in any event, sends a message that is pretty common: after a certain age, life is reduced to boring, nostalgic moments of times past. Put simply, old age is a time to just think about getting your retirement check, not of inventing something that could change the world.

Interestingly, the truth is that the case of Goodenough is by no means an exception. Many studies have demonstrated that in the period after the age of 40, numerous, well-known researchers started on a path of inspiration and ended up becoming inventors. Confirmed by a study undertaken by Georgia Institute of Technology and the Japanese, Hitotsubashi University, in which data was collected on all of the U.S. states, and revealed that the most important patents had been applied for by scientists over 50.

The secret is to always keep the mind active and in shape. But, that’s not all: according to Goodenough himself, who declared in a New York Times interview, the importance of reading the signals of the time in which one is living. Because, all great ideas are born of a great need. As was the case in the 70’s when the energy crisis lead to the discovery of the lithium battery, and today, with the need to be free from combustible fossil fuels, and to reduce CO2 emmissions that brought about a technologically advanced solution. For which the scientist assumed an enormous risk. But, all the while, not taking things too seriously, because, as he put it, he had “the good fortune of having reached 94 and not having to worry anymore about losing his job”.