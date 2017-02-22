A braille smartwatch will finally hit shelves

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.22

A new braille smartwatch will finally hit shelves. Unlike most assistive smartwatches for the blind which rely on audio prompts, Dot displays messages four braille characters at a time on its screen. Its round face displays four cells of six balls each, and allows users to send simple replies or actions back through its two side buttons. Dot, the eponymous South Korean startup behind the watch, has been developing the product since 2014, but hit delays in sorting out the display’s durability, as the tiny moving parts were hard to protect while remaining tactile, it said. Eric Juyoon Kim, founder and CEO of Dot, said the watch is just the first step in a bigger picture offering braille devices to the blind, especially those in developing markets, where the vast majority of visually-impaired reside.