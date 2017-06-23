A boom in male plastic surgery between Millennial men

Related:

Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.

More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 - 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition Read More.

Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniors Samantha Cristoforetti, Italy’s first female astronaut, sends her good luck wishes to high-school seniors taking the state maturity exam. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) included her advice in its anti-panic campaign. Cristoforetti’s three words of advice for nervous students preparing for the exam: motivation, serenity and awareness. Read More.

Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the Read More.

How many European students have participated in the Erasmus Programme? Over the past 30 years, Erasmus have supported not only more than 5 million students, apprentices and volunteers. But also staff and youth exchanges, amounting to 9 million people in total. Spain is the first country if we consider leaving students as well as welcomed one. Granada, Seville and Madrid Read More.