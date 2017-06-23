A boom in male plastic surgery between Millennial men

A boom in male plastic surgery between Millennial menby Beatrice Credi - 2017.06.23
Cosmetic surgery for men has skyrocketed 325 percent since 1997. Data were released in a new report by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The study found that among men who said they were willing to go under the knife, millennials accounted for 92 percent of those affirmative responses. Reasons for plastic surgery varied – some wanted to maintain a youthful look, others wanted to feel better about themselves and some wanted to please their partner, to remain competitive in their career, to look less tired and to meet a mate. The most common procedures for this generation are nose jobs, ear pinning and chest reductions. Dr. Fred G. Fedok, the president of the academy behind the study, said social media is heavy in pictures, which makes people more aware of how they look.
Advice for Europe’s state exam from a high school honor’s student
Carlota Monedero just passed the state exam that takes place at the end of high school, with honors. And she has already decided what she wants to do with her life: pursue a career in scientific research so she can help people like herself. This young, 18-year old Spanish woman Read More.
More and more Italians and immigrants leaving Italy
Young Italians and immigrants living in Italy are leaving in greater numbers. The first wave of those leaving the country between 2008 - 2015, surpassed half a million people. Germany, UK, and France are the top countries being chosen by young Italians for studying and/or working abroad. But in addition Read More.
Italy’s astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti, shares #NoPanic rules with high-school seniors
Samantha Cristoforetti, Italy’s first female astronaut, sends her good luck wishes to high-school seniors taking the state maturity exam. Italy’s Ministry of Education, University and Research (MIUR) included her advice in its anti-panic campaign. Cristoforetti’s three words of advice for nervous students preparing for the exam: motivation, serenity and awareness. Read More.
Didactic kit for teachers of students with disabilities
AccessiProf is the internet site dedicated to all teachers who have students with disabilities in their classrooms. Thanks to the French National Center for Distance Education (CNED), teachers can now take advantage of this digital support. The objective? To help teachers manage relationships with students who have handicaps in the Read More.
How many European students have participated in the Erasmus Programme?
Over the past 30 years, Erasmus have supported not only more than 5 million students, apprentices and volunteers. But also staff and youth exchanges, amounting to 9 million people in total. Spain is the first country if we consider leaving students as well as welcomed one. Granada, Seville and Madrid Read More.
Italy’s best start-ups receive awards
Today in Milan, Italy, the country’s winners ot the last edition of Dr. Start-upper will receive their awards. Italy’s Università Cattolica and Milan’s Chamber of Commerce created this initiative to provide newly degreed undergraduates as well as graduate students the range of managerial skills, administrative knowledge, and essential instruments necessary Read More.