A book about ALS written batting eyelids 150,000 times

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.02.20

‘Abécédaire d’un Charcot‘ (alphabet of a Charcot) is the extraordinary book written by Damien Perrier. French physicist, 42 years old, and since 2009, bed-ridden with ALS, also known as illness of Charcot. “Everyday, I receive mesages from others with my situation. They ask me everything, from information about my medical treatment to the most personal things. So, that’s why I decided to write a book with the answers. With a good dose of humor as well“, he explains. The book is light but also profound, and it tells about the many aspects that people with this illness have to face. For every letter, a word. For every word, a definition, or anecdote, or story. To create this book, Damien batted his eyes 150,000 times, using a system called “eye-tracking” that is connected to a computer, because he is quadriplegic and has no voice.