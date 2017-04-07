A 12-year-old girl told her classmates she’s autistic

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.07

A new video called “Make It Stop” replicates how Holly, a 12-year-old autistic girl living in the UK, experiences sensory overload. The National Autistic Society hopes the short film helps Holly and people like her to have more successful interactions, by encouraging non-autistic people around them to make small changes to their communication style. But the ad doesn’t just help spread awareness and further acceptance of autism. Starring in it has helped Holly disclose her own diagnosis to her peers in real life. She shared the video with her school during an assembly on Autism Acceptance Day on April 2, telling her friends and classmates about her experience with autism for the first time. You can find more tips and techniques for communicating with autistic people from the National Autistic Society here.