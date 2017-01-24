94 year-old US woman achieves her goal to earn a college degree

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.01.24

Amy Craton is a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and, now, a top graduate of a university at 94 years old. After taking online classes for two and a half years, the Hawaiian native received her bachelor’s degree in creative writing and English in a surprise awarding by officials from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). She dropped out of college in 1962 to raise her four children, shortly after her husband divorced her. Decades after, Craton never thought she could still claim her much-awaited diploma. In 2013, she enrolled in online classes in SNHU and managed to score a perfect 4.0 GPA for all her subjects. SMHU officials personally flew to Honolulu to meet Craton, who strolls in a wheelchair and has hearing impairments, to bestow her diploma. But finishing a bachelor’s degree is not the end of the road for Craton, as she is about to enroll in a master’s degree program in the same university. She is also set to put out a children’s book soon.