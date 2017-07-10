80% of graduates in the field of education are women

Related:

The Xennial generation is the best of all If you were born between 1977 and 1983, you belong to a group called Xennials. The term was coined by TR Ashworth Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Melbourne, Dan Woodman, in order to define those belonging to what is considered the luckiest generation of all. Because, wedged Read More.

A dedicated website to improve dyslexic university students’ self-esteem University students can now improve their self-esteem. This is the aim of the counseling program at the University of Bari, in Italy. The program is targeted to all enrolled students, but especially to those who are taking longer than usual to get their degrees, to students with learning disabilities and Read More.

Calling all lawyers and economists experts in robotics Robots are already among us. But technology has moved faster than European politics. To close this gap, young professionals are needed who are able to make this new realty an integral part of EU legislation. Hence, the creation of a special Summer School entirely dedicated to investigating regulations that can effectively guide the Read More.

Free online prep courses for aspiring physicians taking next entrance exam In Italy, there is a university that will help students prepare for the admission test to the School of Medicine. The public University of Milan, in collaboration with the campuses of Milano Bicocca and Brescia, will offer 23 webinars to users free of charge from July 10–26, in a virtual Read More.

Italian restaurants are in the hands of young people Young people are essential for Italian coffee bars and restaurants. The numbers tell the story. Under-30 somethings make up 53.2% of the employees in these businesses, which translates to a total of 309,000 workers, of which 49.2% are female and 50.8% male. Paradoxically, however, business owners in this sector have Read More.