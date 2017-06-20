7 rules for safe summer flirtation

by Roberta Lunghini - 2017.06.20

About 50% of Italian teenagers do not use condom during sexual intercourse, including one night stand. In this way they are at high risk of contracting serious infections, such as syphilis, gonorrhea and HIV. A threat that exponentially increases during summer when flirtations are more common. In particular, single women are those at highest risk of contagion, mainly if they do not travel in groups but alone, as it has been demonstrated that they have a lower perception of risk than males, especially in case of oral sex. In order to cope with this worrisome phenomenon widespread especially among young people, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT), on the occasion of the ninth edition of ICAR (Italian Conference on AIDS and Antiviral Research), has published a vademecum with some useful tips to have a safe summertime. Among them, vaccination for Hepatitis A and B is recommended and the advise not to exceed the recommended amount of alcohol, which inevitable leads to inhibition and self-control decline.