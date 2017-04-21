6 new requirements to acquire citizenship in Australia

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.04.21

Australia will make it more difficult to gain citizenship in a major overhaul of its migration process. Here are the 6 new requirements to acquire Australian citizenship:

1) All applicants are required to pass a stand-alone English test, involving reading, writing, listening and speaking;

2) Applicants are required to have lived in Australia as a permanent resident for at least four years (instead of one year at present);

3) Citizenship test will be strengthened with new and more meaningful questions that assess an applicant’s understanding of – and commitment to – shared values and responsibilities;

4) Applicants will be required to show the steps they have taken to integrate into and contribute to the Australian community. Examples would include evidence of employment, membership of community organisations and school enrolment for all eligible children.

5) An applicant can fail the citizenship test only three (at present there is no limit to the number of times an applicant can fail the test);

6) An automatic fail for applicants will be introduced who cheat during the citizenship test.