6 facts about religion and the U.S. presidential inaugurations

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.01.20

The U.S. prepares for the inauguration of its 45th president, Donald Trump, here are five facts about faith and Inauguration Day events from the Pew Research Center:

1) Trump, a Presbyterian, plans to attend a private pre-inaugural prayer service with his family at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located a block from the White House.

2) Six clergy will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

3) Trump will be sworn in with two Bibles – one that Abraham Lincoln used at his 1861 inauguration, and a personal one given to him by his mother.

4) After taking the oath of office, presidents traditionally say “so help me God.”

5) The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will be performing at its sixth presidential inauguration.

6) The day after the inauguration, the president will attend a prayer service at which prominent clergy from different religions will pray for the country.