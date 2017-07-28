6 actions that could help children protection against trafficking

by Editorial Staff - 2017.07.28

In 2016, around one in three asylum seekers in the EU was a child. Ahead of UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights has identified 6 crucial actions that could help the large numbers of children – unaccompanied or separated from their families – from the risk of being trafficked and exploited for labour, for crime or for prostitution.

1) Improving identification and registration procedures to better keep track of arrivals and to also identify victims of trafficking so they can receive adequate support;

2) Providing specific safeguards for unaccompanied children such as specialised facilities, adequate first reception and transit facilities, including finding alternatives to detention, and placing unaccompanied children with foster families;

3) Enacting a coherent guardianship system that clearly underlines the need to safeguard the best interests of unaccompanied children in all aspects of their lives;

4) Cooperating with support groups who can offer specific assistance such as identifying and referring victims;

5) Offering guidance and training for frontline staff, including police officers and border guards on the needs of children and on identifying victims of trafficking. This could also extend to how best to handle traumatised children;

6) Developing child-friendly information and support so children are better informed about the risks of trafficking and how they can protect themselves.