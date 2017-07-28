6 actions that could help children protection against trafficking

6 actions that could help children protection against traffickingby Editorial Staff - 2017.07.28
In 2016, around one in three asylum seekers in the EU was a child. Ahead of UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights has identified 6 crucial actions that could help the large numbers of children – unaccompanied or separated from their families – from the risk of being trafficked and exploited for labour, for crime or for prostitution.
1) Improving identification and registration procedures to better keep track of arrivals and to also identify victims of trafficking so they can receive adequate support;
2) Providing specific safeguards for unaccompanied children such as specialised facilities, adequate first reception and transit facilities, including finding alternatives to detention, and placing unaccompanied children with foster families;
3) Enacting a coherent guardianship system that clearly underlines the need to safeguard the best interests of unaccompanied children in all aspects of their lives;
4) Cooperating with support groups who can offer specific assistance such as identifying and referring victims;
5) Offering guidance and training for frontline staff, including police officers and border guards on the needs of children and on identifying victims of trafficking. This could also extend to how best to handle traumatised children;
6) Developing child-friendly information and support so children are better informed about the risks of trafficking and how they can protect themselves.
The profession is illegal but the insurance policy isn’t
France has launched the first healthcare insurance program for prostitutes. At least, this is what the Strass, union for the sex worker sector, and the private non-profit mutuelle de prévoyance interprofessionelle MPI has announced. They addressed this cause to provide this special category of workers coverage for healthcare procedures that are not covered Read More.
The profile of victims of human trafficking in France
In France, 90% of the victims of human trafficking is female. At least, this data emerged in a super-investigation undertaken by the Observatory ONDRP, together with Miprof. The research indicated that the majority of the women end up in prostitution (81%) and falls in the age rage, on average, between Read More.
New generation geishas seem like innocent school girls
In Japan, under an innocent school uniform, with a sailor motif, there is a baby prostitute. At least this is what the no profit association Bond Project has reported. The report also highlights the notable increase in the number of Japanese, female students who have economic problems or who are Read More.
The pimps are left behind for new type of workers’ cooperative
The first house of prostitution managed entirely by the female workers themselves, through their own foundation has opened in Amsterdam. My Red Light, is the name of the foundation and it constitutes a first for this business sector, at least in Holland. The house has 14 “shop windows” in the Read More.
Super-data-sharing solution protects prostitutes
Hi-tech prostitution in the UK has contributed to saving the lives of many prostitutes in that country.By signing up for a special database called National Ugly Mugs, the sex worker across The Channel, can, in fact, report a crime online, for which she has been a victim. Once received, the team of operators Read More.
Modern slaves coming from Albania headed to the U.K.
Albania is the principle supplier of potential victims of modern slavery to the United Kingdom. This fact emerged in the “National Referral Mechanism”. The inquiry initiated by a numer of British institutions traced the last three years of human trafficking, slavery and forced labor, among other illegal activities. The overwhelming majority of these Read More.