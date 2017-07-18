547 children victims of violence in the choir of the Ratisbona Cathedral

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.07.18

Between 1945 and the early 1990s, 547 children suffered violence in the choir of the Ratisbon Cathedral. To provide these numbers was Ulrich Weber, the lawyer appointed by the Church to shed light on this affair. The oldest choir of white voices in the world at that time was also directed by Georg Ratzinger, the elder brother of former Pope Benedict XVI. Georg, in a 2010 interview with the German press, apologized to the victims saying he was unaware of what had happened. The main perpetrators of violence and abuse have been identified in the school director and his deputy, but in the report Weber point their finger against a “culture of silence” that has pushed many of the ecclesiastical hierarchy to silence in order to defend the institution’s name. According to the document, it was both physical and sexual violence. “The victims described their school years as a prison, a hell and a concentration camp. Many remember those years as the worst period of their lives.”