5 tips to keep marijuana edibles without poisoning your children

by Beatrice Credi - 2017.03.20

Cookies, cupcakes and brownies are often irresistible to children. But with marijuana now legal for medical or recreational use in more than half of U.S. states, the availability of pastries, candy and other tempting treats infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, is on the rise and so is the accidental poisoning risk these products pose to children who get ahold of them. The American Academy of Pediatricians has released guidelines for keeping pot-edibles out of reach of children. Here 5 tips:

1) Properly store products

2) Never consume marijuana edibles in front of children

3) Talking to older children and teens about edible pot products

4) Clearly labeling marijuana edibles

5) Know what to do in an emergency