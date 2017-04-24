5 lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivatives

by Ivano Abbadessa - 2017.04.24

While use of marijuana for therapeutic reasons is becoming more widespread throughout the world, there are a number of lesser known uses of cannabis and its derivatives. Here are 5 of them:

1. Tampons for mestrual cramps. A California company sells cannabis in the form of tampons to alleviate mestrual cramping. Even though more research is necessary, some studies have confirmed its efficacy in treating endometriosis and dysmenorrhea.

2. An appetite stimulant (oils). In addition to pharmaceutical products based on cannabis that fight appetite loss, marijuana for this purpose can also be found in oils, dyes, and sprays.

3. Anti-acne creams. Many cosmetic lines are already on the market that use a base of cannabis in various oils, creams, or toning products that fight acne.

4. A remedy for intestinal problems. For this particular use, there is ample documentation in the scientific literature. For example, The Observatory in Spain that address therapeutic cannabis, on its website affirms: “today, many patients with chronic intestinal inflammation/related illnesses have found relief from use of cannabinoidi. However, more research is necessary for understanding which type of cannabinoidi is appropriate as well as the dosage that is efficacious for specific pathologies”.

5. Fibromyalgia bandages. Fibromyalgia is a multifactorial, idiopathic syndrome that causes chronic, diffused, muscular pain that travels thorughout the body and is associated with: rigidity, loss of strength, tiredness, insomnia/sleep disturbances, mood swings, and possible anxiety or depression. Given the well-known anti-inflammatory properties of cannabinoidi, a study was performed on a sample of 1,300 patients with fibromyalgia. The outcomes of therapeutic cannabis to relieve these patients’ symptoms were positive. At the moment, there are no pharmaceutical products that use a base of marijuana to treat this pathology, but some U.S. companies have developed new cannabis patch, for treating the some of these symptoms.