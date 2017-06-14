5 key findings about LGBT Americans

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.14

The Pew Research Center has diffused five data about the LGBT community in the USA.

1) Americans are becoming more accepting in their views of LGBT people and homosexuality in general, and the number of people identifying as LGBT has grown in recent years. For example, 63% of Americans said in 2016 that homosexuality should be accepted by society, compared with 51% in 2006.

2) Bisexuals make up the largest share of LGBT Americans, at least 40%.

3) Gay men and lesbians are more likely than bisexuals to be “out”. Overall, only 28% of bisexuals say that all or most of the important people in their lives are aware that they are LGBT. Meanwhile, 77% of gay men and 71% of lesbians say the same.

4) Most LGBT Americans (72%) say they have never lived somewhere that is known as an LGBT neighborhood.

5) There are demographic differences in who identifies as LGBT. Most are young women of Hispanic origin.