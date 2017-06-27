5 facts about gay marriages in the USA

by Annalisa Lista - 2017.06.27

Five facts have emerged regarding gay marriages in the U.S. as reported by Pew Research Center.

1) Popular consensus over unions between two people of the same sex has continued to increase: + 8% over the last ten years.

2) Those most in favor of gay marriages are mostly young and atheists.

3) Gay unions have almost doubled in the two years since they were legalized throughout the United States, in the historic sentence of the Supreme Court, on June 26, 2015.

4) The primary motivating factor for marriage is still love.

5) The USA is among the 20 countries around the world that have legalized LGBT marriages.